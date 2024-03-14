BlueVoyant Government Solutions’ Internal and External Cyber Defense Suite Now Available to U.S. Federal, State, Local and Tribal Agencies

WASHINGTON, and RESTON, Va., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlueVoyant Government Solutions, a division of BlueVoyant focused on providing comprehensive cyber defense to governments, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as the Public Sector Distributor for BlueVoyant Government Solutions, making BlueVoyant’s cutting-edge cybersecurity technology and services available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts.

“Most U.S. Government agencies are managing several different cybersecurity solutions to identify the threats they need to address,” said Lonny Anderson, President of BlueVoyant Government Solutions. “With a trusted partner like Carahsoft, we can bring BlueVoyant’s holistic approach to the Public Sector market, providing deep visibility and context into agencies’ cyber risk postures, as well as the tools and services needed to combat active vulnerabilities and threats.”

BlueVoyant was founded on years of experience building cyber defense capabilities for some of the most critical and hardened organizations in the world. Founded in 2017, BlueVoyant uniquely converges internal and external cyber defense into a single solution suite, leveraging machine-learning-driven automation and human-led expertise to assess, operationalize, verify and remediate threats.

The BlueVoyant Cyber Defense Platform continuously monitors an organization’s network, endpoints, attack surface and supply chain, as well as the clear, deep and dark web. The platform’s technology is paired with fully-managed services — including expert-staffed Security and Risk Operations Centers — to validate threats, provide mitigation plans and confirm remediations have taken place. Available solutions include:

Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) for continuous endpoint and network incident management built on preferred Microsoft and Splunk security information and event management (SIEM) systems.

for continuous endpoint and network incident management built on preferred Microsoft and Splunk security information and event management (SIEM) systems. Supply Chain Defense (SCD) for nth-tier supply chain illumination and mapping, as well as business and cyber risk monitoring and management across complex supply chain ecosystems.

for nth-tier supply chain illumination and mapping, as well as business and cyber risk monitoring and management across complex supply chain ecosystems. Digital Risk Protection for proactive external attack surface protection, leveraging AI and threat intelligence analysts to surface and address fraud campaigns, data leakage and other physical security threats.

for proactive external attack surface protection, leveraging AI and threat intelligence analysts to surface and address fraud campaigns, data leakage and other physical security threats. Professional Services for specialized support on cybersecurity strategy, vulnerability identification, as well as compliance standard auditing and assessments, such as CMMC and NIST 800-171.

“As the Public Sector faces mounting cyber threats to all aspects of operations, it is critical that agencies have access to a scalable, modular solution that meets the demands of today’s cyber threat landscape,” said Alex Whitworth, Cybersecurity Vertical Executive at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with BlueVoyant Government Solutions and our reseller partners to supply U.S. Government agencies with a fully managed solution that actively protects Government supply chains from threats, ensuring effective cyber defense and constituent service.”

Technology and services from BlueVoyant Government Solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 contracts. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 445-5688 or [email protected].

About BlueVoyant Government Solutions

Founded in 2017 with a mission to solve today’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges, BlueVoyant® was born from years of experience building cyber defense capabilities for some of the most critical and hardened organizations in the world. In the public sector, BlueVoyant Government Solutions provides a full-spectrum suite of outcomes-based cyber defense products and services through its independent subsidiaries 202 Group and Conquest Cyber. Leveraging both machine-learning-driven automation and human-led expertise, BlueVoyant illuminates, validates, and remediates emerging cyber threats to U.S. and Allied government agencies.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our cybersecurity portfolio includes solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations’ cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, Big Data and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at carahsoft.com.

