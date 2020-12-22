Breaking News
BlueWind Medical Strengthens Board of Directors with appointment of Kerry Nelson

BlueWind Medical, a medical device company developing minimally invasive neurostimulation devices, has appointed Kerry Nelson to the company’s Board of Directors. She will provide strategic, financial and operational counsel to the company as it advances its technology and looks toward commercialization. Kerry is Portfolio Manager and Founder of Skystone Capital Management LP, which has been solely focused on the healthcare industry since a spin out from JP Morgan Chase & Co. She joins Directors Ilan Neugarten and Yossi Gross, both of Rainbow Medical, and Chairman and CEO Dan Lemaitre, on the board.

PARK CITY, Utah and BOSTON, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlueWind Medical, a medical device company developing minimally invasive neurostimulation devices, announced today the appointment of Kerry Nelson to the company’s Board of Directors. Nelson is a successful medical device investor and fund manager who has launched and managed healthcare focused investment funds. Over the course of her career, she has counseled public and private medical device companies on a range of business strategies from financial planning and investor relations to leadership succession and capitalization including IPO. She joins Directors Ilan Neugarten and Yossi Gross, both of Rainbow Medical, and Chairman and CEO Dan Lemaitre, on the board.

“We are pleased to welcome Kerry to the Board of Directors. Kerry brings more than 20 years of experience in finance and investment management and is highly regarded in the medical device sector. She will provide valuable guidance and counsel to BlueWind as we continue to advance our technology and look toward commercialization,” said Dan Lemaitre, Chairman and CEO of BlueWind Medical. “BlueWind Medical has achieved significant milestones this year, including launching the pivotal OASIS Clinical Trial for overactive bladder and expanding our leadership team across quality, regulatory and clinical affairs. As the company continues to mature, Kerry will provide key strategic, financial and operational guidance.”

Kerry Nelson is currently Portfolio Manager and Founder of Skystone Capital Management LP, which has been solely focused on the healthcare industry since a spin out from JP Morgan Chase & Co. in 2009. Previously she was a Portfolio Manager with Highbridge Capital Management. She spent the previous four years as a Partner with Blum Capital Partners LP where she spearheaded the firm’s healthcare sector activities. From 1995 to 2001, Nelson was at Fidelity as a portfolio Manager and Analyst where she launched the firm’s Medical Technology Fund. She has previously served as a board observer at Haemonetics and Kinetics Concepts, Inc. (a division of 3M). Nelson earned a BA from Cornell University.

“BlueWind Medical has developed a novel neurostimulation technology platform with a wide range of potential applications. I’m joining the board at a critical time of advancement and growth, and I look forward to working with the board and the leadership team to bring the RENOVA technology to market,” said Kerry Nelson.

About BlueWind Medical

Blue Wind Medical, founded in 2010, is developing the RENOVA™ miniature, wireless neurostimulator to treat Overactive Bladder (OAB). The CE Marked RENOVA™ system is an investigational device and not cleared for marketing in the United States. For more information on the company, visit: https://www.bluewindmedical.com/

