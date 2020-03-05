BluLogix Welcomes Vice President of SaaS Sales Accelerating Its SaaS Practice Growth and Expansion Plans

Breaking News
MCLEAN, Va., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BluLogix, a leader in complex billing and monetization solutions, is very pleased to announce that sales veteran, John Burnside, joins as BluLogix’ Vice President of SaaS Sales. John’s responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership, accelerating BluLogix’s revenue through expanding BluLogix’s SaaS presence in the United States, development of new channels, and contributing to the company’s IoT marketing and business strategies.

“John is an outstanding addition to our BluLogix team, he brings a deep blend of sales, leadership and client success experience,” said Tim Cook, Chief Revenue Officer of BluLogix. “As BluLogix continues its rapid growth in SaaS billing and monetization, John’s sales leadership will accelerate BluLogix’ growth. We are thrilled to have him on board!” stated Tim Cook.

“I am honored to join the BluLogix team and help to build on the solid foundation developed over the last decade.  BluLogix is perfectly positioned to help its SaaS clients automate their billing and monetization processes to transform their business for better customer experience and compete in the modern digital marketplace,” stated John Burnside, VP of SaaS Sales, BluLogix.

About BluLogix: BluLogix is a leading billing and monetization platform.  The company helps SaaS and IoT solution providers compete and win by automating their billing and monetization processes enabling growth acceleration and scalability.  Additional information can be found at www.BluLogix.com or by connecting with BluLogix on Twitter and LinkedIn.

