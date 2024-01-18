SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blum Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: UNRVD) (“Company,” “we” or “us”), a cannabis company with operations throughout California, following the announcement of its strategic reorganization and reverse stock split also announces that pursuant to FINRA regulations and practice, the new symbol for trading will be OTCQB:UNRVD for a period of 20 business days, after which the ticker symbol will automatically change to “BLMH”. The corporate actions effecting the reorganization and split took effect at the open of business on 1/16.