Blurb Launches Layflat Photo Books

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blurb, Inc., the leading creative book and magazine self-publishing platform, announced the launch of layflat photo books, now available at Blurb.com.

With double-thick, layflat paper, customers can seamlessly showcase their creativity across a two-page spread without losing any part of their image to the gutter. Using Blurb’s suite of free, creative tools, including Blurb’s plug-in for Adobe InDesign and Blurb’s PDF Uploader, customers can create beautiful books that display every part of the page for true panorama.

“We worked hard to create a book that retains the bookstore-quality look and feel valued by creative professionals and personal book-makers who use the Blurb platform. Creating new layout possibilities, layflat allows customers across skill levels to tell their story in an impactful way, from personal vacation books, to wedding books, to portfolios,” said Todd Larsen, Chief Executive Officer of Blurb.

Blurb’s Layflat photo books strike the optimal balance between quality and value. The new paper type starts at $49.99 for 20 pages in Blurb’s Small Square, 7×7-inch book, making it the best value for layflat photo books on the market. With a maximum of 110 pages, Blurb’s latest offering also has more room for images, making it among the largest layflat books on the market.

Layflat rounds out the company’s suite of standard and premium paper options. All layflat books come as ImageWrap, Hardcover and are available in all five Blurb photo book sizes: Small Square (7×7 in.), Standard Portrait (8×10 in.), Standard Landscape (10×8 in.), Large Square (12×12 in.), and Large Landscape (13×11 in.). Layflat books are printed in the U.S., ship globally, and authors creating layflat books can offer those books for sale through the Blurb Bookstore.

To learn about layflat photo books, visit blurb.com/layflat-photo-books.

About Blurb

Blurb® is a book-making platform and creative community that enables individuals to create, publish, share and sell high-quality photo books, trade books, and magazines in both print and digital formats. Blurb is accessible to consumers across the globe with free, innovative book creation and layout tools. Founded in 2005, Blurb has over 2 million customers worldwide, who have created over 3 million unique book titles, with nearly 22 million units shipped to over 70 countries around the world. We are headquartered in San Francisco.