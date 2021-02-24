Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX) Announces its Participation in the 2021 Virtual KBW Fintech Payments Conference

BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX) Announces its Participation in the 2021 Virtual KBW Fintech Payments Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

Leading Digital Banking Platform is Hosting Investor Meetings on February 24, 2021

New York, NY, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, announced it is participating in the 2021 Virtual KBW Fintech Payments Conference. The company is hosting investor meetings on February 24, 2021.

“We are pleased to be attending the 2021 Virtual KBW Fintech Payments Conference,” stated Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder of BM Technologies (BMTX). “This important event is bringing together leaders in the fintech payments space to discuss the landscape and also provides the opportunity for us to discuss our value proposition during investor meetings.”

The 2021 Virtual KBW Fintech Payments Conference is taking place February 23-25, 2021. Executives from companies such as American Express Company, Visa, Inc. and CapitalOne Financial Corp. are speaking about market trends during the event.

Launched in January 2015, BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX), formerly known as BankMobile, is on a mission to provide a compliant, digital-first banking experience that is simple, affordable and consumer-friendly. The company has a disruptive, multi-partner distribution model, known as Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS). Today, BM Technologies (BMTX) provides its BaaS platform to colleges and universities through BankMobile Disbursements, which serves approximately one in every three college students in the United States.

# # #

 

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W) is among the largest digital banking platforms in the U.S., providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BMTX, formerly known as BankMobile, was named the “Most Innovative Bank” by LendIt Fintech in 2019, providing an alternative banking technology to the traditional model. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The BankMobile platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks. Its efficient operating model enables partner banks to provide low-cost banking services to low/middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the high-fee model of “traditional” banks. Today, the BankMobile BaaS platform is provided to colleges and universities and currently serves over two million account-holders, and provides disbursement services at 722 campuses (covering one out of every three students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company and is not a bank and provides banking services through its partner banks. More information can also be found here.

CONTACT: Kati Waldenburg
BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX)
2128053014
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.