BMC Enhances its Value-Added Millwork and Door Offerings with the Acquisition of Heritage One Door & Carpentry

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMCH) (“BMC” or the “Company”), a leading provider of diversified lumber and building materials and solutions to new construction builders and professional remodelers in the U.S., announced today that it has acquired Heritage One Door & Carpentry (“Heritage One”), a well-respected and leading supplier of pre-hung doors, millwork, hardware and finish carpentry services in Sacramento, California.  Heritage One serves single-family and multi-family builders and contractors and was formed in 2012 from the combination of Gardemeyer Finish Carpentry and Sacramento A-1 Door.  Net sales for Heritage One for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019 were approximately $65 million.   

“Growing and strengthening our value-added offerings is a key part of our strategy,” said Dave Flitman, President and CEO of BMC.  “With more than $60 million in annual revenues, the acquisition of Heritage One significantly increases the size and capabilities of our Millwork, Doors and Windows business in Sacramento and the surrounding area.  I am very excited to welcome the employees of Heritage One to the BMC team and to enhance the service and offerings we can provide to our customers.  Heritage One is the fourth acquisition we have completed in 2019 with combined annual sales of nearly $200 million.  Enhancing our local scale, product offerings and value-added capabilities through tuck-in acquisitions is an important pillar of our strategy, and our pipeline of potential opportunities remains strong.”

About BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.

With approximately $3.7 billion in 2018 net sales, BMC is a leading provider of diversified building products, services and innovative solutions to builders, contractors and professional remodelers in the U.S. residential housing market.  Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, the Company’s comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions spans building materials, including millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management services and an innovative eBusiness platform.  BMC serves 45 metropolitan areas across 19 states, principally in the South and West regions.

