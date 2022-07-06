BMCC FOUNDATION 2022 GALA, ‘INVEST IN A FUTURE,’ RAISES FUNDS FOR STUDENT SCHOLARSHIPS AND HONORS BNY MELLON’S BRIAN RUANE

Annual Event Scheduled October 27 at Tribeca 360

Brian Ruane, BMCC 2022 Gala Honoree, CEO, Clearance & Collateral Management, Executive Committee Member, BNY Mellon

New York, New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — July 6, 2022— The Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC) Foundation Board of Directors will host the 2022 Gala, “Invest in a Future: Empowering Student Success” on Thursday, October 27 2022 at Tribeca 360, 10 Desbrosses Street, New York. Cocktails are at 6 p.m., followed by the dinner and program starting at 7 p.m.

“Proceeds from the Gala provide scholarships to hundreds of hard-working students who demonstrate their courage and commitment to education in the face of many obstacles,” said Karen Wilson-Stevenson, Interim Vice President for Institutional Advancement. “Students who are awarded scholarships are nearly four times more likely to graduate within three years, than comparable non-recipients. Your contribution will support BMCCs mission of advancing socioeconomic mobility, equity and inclusion for all students.”

The 2022 Gala Honoree is Brian Ruane, CEO, Clearance & Collateral Management, Executive Committee Member, BNY Mellon. Mr. Ruane was selected as this year’s honoree for his leadership in finance, as well as for his and BNY Mellon’s long-term commitment to BMCC and its students.

“We are pleased to honor Brian Ruane at this year’s Gala,” said Tony Portannese, Chairman of the BMCC Foundation Board. “This year’s gala is a special celebration as we come together in-person in support of student scholarships. The past two years have been especially challenging for BMCC students, due to the pandemic, and we appreciate Mr. Ruane’s dedication and support in this important fundraising event.

2022 GALA HONOREE

Brian Ruane is the Chief Executive Officer of BNY Mellon’s Clearance & Collateral Management, Credit Services, Real Estate and Leasing. He is also a member of BNY Mellon’s Executive Committee. Mr. Ruane leads BNY Mellon’s government securities clearance business as well as the firm’s collateral management franchise. Prior to his current role, he led Global Client Management, Alternative Investment Services and Prime Services. Mr. Ruane has been a member of the Pershing LLC’s Executive Committee since 2015. He was a key voice on the Federal Reserve Bank of New

York’s Triparty Repo Infrastructure Reform Task Force, which drove systemic changes to ensure that the triparty repo market functions effectively and efficiently. Mr. Ruane is a frequent speaker on market structure, digital trends, and triparty repo. He is also the executive sponsor for the GENEDGE Network, a BNY Mellon Business Resource group focused on diversity and a member of the Dean’s Advisory Board of Hofstra University’s Zarb School of Business. Mr. Ruane is also a member of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants.

BMCC Foundation Board members and co-Chairs of the Gala Committee, Jessica Gatti, Aniko DeLaney and Elizabeth Butson shared, “The BMCC Gala is a wonderful opportunity for guests to engage and reconnect after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. We invite our alumni, donors, and members of the community to join our cause in supporting the success of BMCC students as they earn a college degree and build a bright future for themselves and their families.”

EVENT DETAILS

EVENT: BMCC’s “Invest in a Future” Gala 2022: Empowering Student Success

WHEN: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 6 p.m. (cocktail hour); 7 p.m. (program and dinner)

WHERE: Tribeca 360, 10 Desbrosses Street, New York, NY

DONATE AND REGISTER HERE for the “Invest in a Future” Gala 2022.

For more information, please contact the BMCC Office of Institutional Advancement at (212) 220-8020 or advancementevents@bmcc.cuny.edu.

BMCC’s Mission

Borough of Manhattan Community College is a diverse teaching and learning community committed to advancing equity and the intellectual and personal growth of students. Working to strengthen a culture of care inside and outside the classroom, we share a passion for learning with students from around the world. We strive to increase degree completion, successful transfer, career achievement and service and leadership within our community, New York City, and beyond. Visit: http://www.bmcc.cuny.edu.

