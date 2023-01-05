Research Frontiers Incorporated Image at left: SPD and PDLC dual technology smart glass side windows with projection. Image at right: SPD windshield with first-of-its-kind Head-Up display by BMW. Photo credit: Matthias Aletsee, courtesy of Gauzy Ltd.

Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management and CEO of BMW AG, delivered the opening automotive keynote address at the CES show last night and was joined on stage by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Invited guests at the event included top executives from Gauzy, a global leader in vision and light control technologies, and Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR), the inventor and licensor of patented SPD-SmartGlass light control technology.

During the keynote address, BMW revealed the i VISION Dee vehicle to showcase how the future of mobility can merge the real and virtual worlds. An integral part of how this was done uses a sophisticated head-up display system utilizing SPD-SmartGlass in the windshield of the car. The full side and rear glass of the i VISION Dee also uses SPD-SmartGlass to enhance the passenger experience and the integration of real and virtual environments.

The BMW i VISION Dee revealed at CES 2023 exudes tech-forward prowess and ultra-modern design while prioritizing safety, comfort, and experience with the support of Research Frontiers’ SPD-Smart light control technology and Gauzy’s LCG® Smart Glass Technologies. BMW’s implementation of Gauzy and Research Frontiers technology makes this the first vehicle to showcase the full extent that smart glass can be utilized in a passenger vehicle for shading, privacy, and transparent displays, with smart glass being used in all the windows on the front, rear and sides of the vehicle.

When the SPD and PDLC smart glass is off throughout the vehicle in virtual and autonomous driving modes, the BMW i VISION Dee instantly morphs into an encapsulated vessel, creating a travel experience that is private, light controlled, and immersive as windows turn into digital displays. Shifting back to transparent in seconds allows full visibility for safe on-demand manual navigation, enjoyment of views, and the high contrast functional BMW Head-up-Display from A-pillar to A-pillar on the vehicle.

The segmented SPD-LCG® smart glass windshield can set up a high-contrast canvas for a first-of-its-kind Head-up-Display developed by BMW. When SPD segments or the entire windshield is off, the multi-tech Head-up-Display provides wide viewing angles for a virtual image enjoyed by all passengers, marking the first time this has ever been shown in a vehicle. The windshield is independently powered by a control system specially designed by Gauzy, featuring a redundant fail-safe system that maintains power to the glass during an emergency, allowing the driver to always navigate the car safely in manual mode to a secure location. All side windows are equipped with dual PDLC and SPD segmented technologies that can be individually controlled, supporting dynamic privacy, shading, ambiance management, and displays that can be visible from the interior or exterior of the car when paired with projectors. Displays showcased from the exterior include personalized welcome messages for passengers, and from the interior, infotainment for an engaging ride. The BMW i VISION Dee’s back window features unsegmented SPD, contributing to an encapsulated interior ambience when all glazings are off.

Gauzy provided BMW with a full system solution, including all smart glass and control elements. This ultimate digital driving machine redefines what’s possible from a vehicle using LCG®, and highlights the leading performance of BMW in the automotive industry. This is the third collaboration between BMW and Gauzy following the BMW i Vision Circular Showcar revealed at IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich. In addition to seeing this remarkable vehicle at CES, visitors to CES can also see a wide range of smartglass products for automotive, aircraft, marine, mass transit and architectural applications at Gauzy’s Booth 5516 at the Automotive West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Gauzy Ltd.

Gauzy Ltd. is a world leading material science company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and Dubai. Gauzy serves leading brands in over 40 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel. For more news and information about Gauzy, please visit www.gauzy.com and our social media pages: Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube.

About Research Frontiers Inc.

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com , and on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

