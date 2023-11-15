Local Marketing Agency Renews Old City Lease

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Baldwin & Obenauf, Inc. (BNO) announces its intent to renew its Old City Philadelphia office lease, extending the creative agency’s commitment to the city for the next seven years. This decision underscores BNO’s dedication to investing in the Philadelphia community as it continues to rebound from the challenges posed by the global pandemic.

For nearly a decade, BNO has called Philadelphia its home, formerly as the Garfield Group, while also proudly serving clients from its two other locations in Somerville, New Jersey, and Saint Petersburg, Florida. BNO’s Old City lease renewal signifies a strong vote of confidence in Philadelphia’s potential and reaffirms BNO’s unwavering commitment to the regions they serve. In fact, Philadelphia is the headquarters for the agency’s public relations team, which has grown exponentially in recent years.

“We have deep roots in Philadelphia, and our love for this city runs deep,” says Trista Walker, President & CEO, who also serves on the board and executive committee of Jefferson Health/Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia’s largest healthcare organization, and is a new member of YPO (Young Presidents’ Organization) and YPO Philadelphia. “I’m incredibly optimistic about our future here. Philadelphians are well-known for their ability to best adversity. We’re here, sleeves rolled up, excited to be a part of the city’s recovery alongside the Old City community.”

BNO’s presence in Philadelphia’s Historic District has contributed to the neighborhood’s vibrant, creative scene, and their decision to renew their lease exemplifies their commitment to playing an active role in the city’s revival.

As Philadelphia rebuilds and looks toward a brighter future post-pandemic, BNO stands firmly as a dedicated partner, fostering growth, creativity, and community in the heart of the city.

About Baldwin & Obenauf, Inc. (BNO)

BNO is a full-service creative agency with a unique model that blends CX expertise with high-end brand creative designed to influence consumers, businesses, and employees. BNO helps clients develop relevant and meaningful brand connections and helps global brand leaders and talent acquisition executives attract and engage best-fit candidates. Headquartered in Somerville, NJ, BNO has remained proudly independent, smartly strategic, and fearlessly creative for more than 40 years. For more information, visit https://bnoinc.com/.

