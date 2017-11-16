Breaking News
BNP Paribas and GTS Announce Strategic Collaboration

BNP Paribas to Leverage GTS’ Trading Technology to further improve pricing to clients in the secondary market for U.S. Treasuries

            This Strategic Collaboration Marks a New Era for Banks and Electronic Market Makers

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BNP Paribas, a leading European provider of banking and financial services, and GTS,  a New York-based global electronic market maker, today announced a strategic collaboration marking a new era for banks and electronic market makers.  This collaboration will enable BNP Paribas to leverage GTS’ trading and technology capabilities with the goal of providing BNP Paribas’s clients with deeper liquidity, tighter spreads and further improved pricing in the US Treasuries secondary market.  

BNP Paribas, with its strong presence in corporate and institutional banking and its top-ranked position in a number of fixed income and equity markets, and GTS, with its technology and electronic market making capabilities, will leverage their respective strengths to continue to develop the collaboration. Under terms of the strategic collaboration, BNP Paribas will seek to improve the client experience by providing improved pricing in the secondary market for US Treasuries by the addition of GTS liquidity into its pricing framework.  A dedicated team from both firms will leverage a mutually developed technology platform that seeks to provide BNP Paribas with access to greater liquidity, thereby enabling the bank to offer improved execution quality for clients as they trade directly with BNP Paribas.

Olivier Osty, Executive Head of Global Markets at BNP Paribas, said:

“The US is an important market for BNP Paribas, and we are fully committed to expanding our capital markets franchise by focusing on our clients and their demand for improved liquidity and better transparency. This innovative collaboration with GTS illustrates how we work with firms that are experts in financial technology to enhance our client offering across the Bank’s value chain. It is an important step in our ambition to become a leading digital capital markets house in the financial services industry.”

Ari Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GTS, said:

“This collaboration is a transformative moment for capital markets and reflects the next phase in the evolution of relationships between banks and electronic market makers, which provide investors with a low cost and more efficient trading experience. GTS continues to focus on innovative methods of providing more liquidity in more places by broadening access to our trading technology and building platforms for the future.”

About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas is a leading bank in Europe with an international reach. It has a presence in 74 countries, with more than 190,000 employees, including more than 146,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main activities: Domestic Markets and International Financial Services (whose retail-banking networks and financial services are covered by Retail Banking & Services) and Corporate & Institutional Banking, which serves two client franchises: corporate clients and institutional investors. The Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporate and institutional clients) to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, the Group has four domestic markets (Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg) and BNP Paribas Personal Finance is the leader in consumer lending. BNP Paribas is rolling out its integrated retail-banking model in Mediterranean countries, in Turkey, in Eastern Europe and a large network in the western part of the United States. In its Corporate & Institutional Banking and International Financial Services activities, BNP Paribas also enjoys top positions in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. In the United States, BNP Paribas conducts securities business, including in US Treasuries, through its affiliate, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., a FINRA member that is registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission as a broker-dealer.

About GTS
GTS is a global electronic market maker, powered by combining market expertise with innovative, proprietary technology.  As a quantitative trading firm continually building for the future, GTS leverages the latest in artificial intelligence systems and sophisticated pricing models to bring consistency, efficiency, and transparency to today’s financial markets. GTS accounts for over 3-5% of daily cash equities volume in the U.S. and trades over 10,000 different instruments globally. GTS is the largest Designated Market Maker(DMM) on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, responsible for more than $12 trillion of market capitalization. For more information, please visit: GTSX.com

