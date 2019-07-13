BNP Paribas backs away from U.S. private prison industry

France’s BNP Paribas SA on Friday said it will no longer finance U.S. private prison operators, the first foreign bank to distance itself from a sector shunned by domestic peers amid controversy over Trump administration detention policies.
