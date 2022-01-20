BNPL Fintech Jifiti Launches First-of-Its-Kind Split Payment Solution

Jifiti, a leading fintech company, launches its white-labeled, off-the-shelf Split Payment solution, enabling any entity, whether bank, lender, merchant, wallet or payment solution provider, to offer split payments directly to consumers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jifiti, a leading fintech company, announced today the launch of the first-of-its-kind white-labeled Split Payment solution, which will round out their existing platform of BNPL offerings. The company already facilitates point-of-sale financing for leading banks and merchants globally through its white-labeled platform, enabling them to easily deploy and scale any consumer loan program at any point of sale.

While there are many direct-to-consumer split payment solutions already available in the market, Jifiti’s solution is unique in that it is both white labeled and off-the-shelf. Jifiti clients can now offer Split Payments under their own brand without involving a direct-to-consumer fintech, thus retaining full ownership of their customer experience, data and brand equity.

Jifiti is in the process of rolling out with multiple partners across multiple markets and is going live with Universo, the financial services company of Sonae, one of the world’s leading global brands, in the first quarter of 2022. Universo is implementing its Split Payment solution, UNI flex powered by Jifiti, across multiple retail brands.

”We are proud to be offering split payments to retail customers as an additional, innovative payment method. By using Jifiti’s technology, we are able to provide all customers with innovative payment methods while retaining brand and data ownership at checkout,” explained Carlos B. David, Chief Operating Officer of Universo.

Banks, lenders and merchants gain the ability to provide the full suite of BNPL products, from installment loans and lines of credit through Split Payments by integrating once with a single platform. With a diverse BNPL product set, partners can cater to a variety of consumers and capture a broader market share.

The Split Payment solution is ready for immediate implementation by any entity that strives to offer its own fully-functional split pay product to consumers online, in-store and via call center. The solution supports the full spectrum of integration options, including zero-integration virtual card technology enabled by Mastercard.

“Split Payment facilitation is a vital step in enabling companies to offer the full suite of accessible and affordable financing solutions to consumers in a responsible manner. We’re proud to be powering this payment revolution with our partners across international markets,” stated Yaacov Martin, CEO and Co-Founder of Jifiti.

About Jifiti

Jifiti is a leading fintech company that powers point-of-sale financing for banks, lenders and merchants. The company’s white-labeled Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform provides banks and lenders with state-of-the-art technology to easily deploy and scale their competitive consumer loan programs at any merchant’s point of sale – online, in-store and via call center.

With its multinational presence, Jifiti provides end-to-end point-of-sale financing solutions to global brands in any international market. Jifiti works with leading financial institutions including Mastercard, Citizens Bank, CaixaBank, Credit Agricole, and retailers such as IKEA, Walmart and others worldwide.

About Universo

Universo is a Portuguese business specialist in financial solutions that meet the daily financial needs of families and small businesses, without the complexity of a bank. Universo works with leading retailers and technological partners to provide innovative payment, credit and insurance solutions to its customers.

