RESTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trucker Tools , the logistics industry’s leading freight tracking and matching software provider, announced today that BNSF Logistics is partnering with Trucker Tools for real-time freight tracking, digital freight matching and automated booking across its North American operations. BNSF Logistics chose Trucker Tools as its new technology provider due its long track record as a successful technology innovator in logistics offering powerful, flexible tools that are fueling the freight networks of the future.

BNSF Logistics is a Transport Topics’ Top 100 Logistics provider known for its in-house industry knowledge and relationships, as well as its outstanding customer service. With more than 500 team members and locations throughout North America, BNSF Logistics provides expedited freight, flatbed, full truckload, less than truckload, heavy haul, temperature-controlled and rail services to a variety of industries, including the solar, wind, power generation, manufacturing and industrial production sectors.

“All of us here at Trucker Tools are thrilled that BNSF Logistics has chosen to innovate their technology by partnering with us to provide real-time freight visibility to their shippers and enable more digital load bookings,” said Trucker Tools’ C.E.O. Kary Jablonski. “We are excited to see how BNSF can use our powerful, comprehensive tech stack to deepen carrier engagement and thrive regardless of cyclical market fluctuations.”

BNSF Logistics recently implemented Trucker Tools’ real-time load tracking technology to increase freight visibility and augment its already stellar shipper service. The leading 3PL also recently introduced Trucker Tools’ digital freight matching software and automated load booking tool, Book It Now®, to its team to streamline carrier capacity sourcing and increase internal productivity.

“By using Trucker Tools’ next-generation toolset, we are better positioning ourselves to meet our customers where they’re at,” said Brittany Bemben, BNSF Logistics’ vice president, digital freight services. “Our goal is to arm our employees with the right tools to do their jobs more effectively and efficiently with fewer errors, all while maintaining the personal touch and level of service that we are known for. Trucker Tools can help us accomplish that.”

Trucker Tools’ comprehensive software platform provides predictive freight-matching, automated booking, GPS-driven automated tracking, and digital document management to more than 350 leading freight brokers and 3PLs.

The Trucker Tools mobile driver app , which was launched in 2013 and to date has been downloaded by more than 2.5 million truckers, is among the most popular apps with truckload operators, consistently ranking as the most downloaded app in transportation each month. The Trucker Tools mobile app is available for both Android- and Apple-powered smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets.

About Trucker Tools

Trucker Tools, based in Reston, Va., is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking digital freight matching platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company’s popular driver smartphone app has been downloaded by more than 2.5 million owner operators and small-carrier fleets. Included in the smartphone app is Book It Now®, the industry’s first digital load booking app that automates and streamlines load search and booking processes for drivers and brokers, saving time and money. Trucker Tools’ load tracking solution is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers, automating the provision and collection of real-time shipment tracking and eliminating manual check calls. Visit Trucker Tools at www.truckertools.com or contact us directly at: sales@truckertools.com.

About BNSF Logistics

BNSF Logistics, LLC, is a technology- and people-driven third-party logistics company that delivers what matters to its people, customers, carriers and communities. As a subsidiary of Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, a Berkshire Hathaway company, BNSF Logistics specializes in the movement of freight around the globe, leveraging uncommon service scope, resources and financial depth. The company operates offices throughout North America and connects customers with a global resource network for cargo transportation needs throughout the world. For more information, visit https://www.bnsflogistics.com .

Trucker Tools Media Contact: Tracy Neill, Director of Marketing, 703-955-3560, marketing@truckertools.com .

BNSF Logistics Media Contact: John Churchill, Senior Manager of Communications, 214-846-1463, john.churchill@bnsflogistics.com.