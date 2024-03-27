New York’s Metro Transportation Authority (MTA) voted to impose a first-in-the-nation traffic congestion pricing program on Wednesday.
The MTA will now charge $15 for vehicles driving in certain areas of the city. The move, which passed on an 11-1 vote, outraged Rep. Josh Gottheimer, R-N.J., who argues the new policy is nothing more than a “cash grab.”
“Today’s vote was just a rubber stamp on the MTA’s unprecedented cash grab. It just proves what we knew
