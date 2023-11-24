The growing modernization of existing games by adding innovative features to attract more children of different age groups, fueling market growth.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global board games & puzzles market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 24.5 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for board games & puzzles is expected to close at US$ 14,330.3 million.
Growing consumer preference for better quality products and rising disposable income of families are mainly encouraging customers to buy these home entertainment products, thus driving the market for board games & puzzles. Parents are more inclined to enhance their kids’ knowledge by providing them with education-based board games & puzzles to encourage the development of a child’s brainpower more creatively. This factor is expected to have a positive influence on product demand.
Resurgence in tabletop gaming culture, with enthusiasts embracing board games not only as a pastime but also as a hobby. This has increased the variety and complexity of games available, catering to diverse interests and age groups.
The growing awareness of mental health and the need for recreational activities that promote well-being have contributed to market growth. Game designers continuously create innovative and engaging board games and puzzles, incorporating new mechanics, themes, and technologies. This keeps the market fresh and attracts new consumers.
Competitive Landscape
The global board games & puzzles market needs to be more cohesive due to the presence of several board games & puzzles players. Competition is expected to intensify over the next few years due to the entry of several local players. Key players operating in the global board games & puzzles market are:
- Asmodee
- Buffalo Games
- Cartamundi
- Delano Games
- Don’t Panic Games
- Goliath Games
- Hasbro
- LongPack Games
- Ravensburger AG
- Grand Prix International Inc.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- As of 2022, the board games & puzzles market was valued at US$ 13,392.8 million.
- Based on distribution channel, the e-commerce segment held a prominent share of the global board games and puzzles market in 2021.
Board Games & Puzzles Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers
- Increase in the number of competitions organized by companies and other board game events, the global board games & puzzles market is expected to expand rapidly.
- Games made from eco-friendly materials or high-quality components tend to attract more attention owing to the increased consumer consciousness of sustainability and quality.
Board Games & Puzzles Market – Regional Analysis
- North America has thriving board games and puzzles market. The United States and Canada boast a robust gaming culture with a diverse range of enthusiasts. The market here is characterized by a high demand for strategic, complex, and thematic games. The presence of major publishers, local game designers, and active gaming communities contributes significantly to market growth.
- Europe is expected to account for significant share of the market. Countries in Europe, such as Germany, the UK, and France, have a long-standing history of board gaming. Germany, in particular, hosts one of the largest board game expos globally, Essen Spiel. The market is diverse, with a strong focus on both traditional and modern games. Euro-style games, emphasizing strategy and less luck, have gained substantial popularity.
Key Developments in the Global Board Games & Puzzles Market
- Asmodee Group is one of the largest publishers and distributors of board games globally. They own numerous popular game studios like Fantasy Flight Games, Days of Wonder, and Z-Man Games. Their extensive portfolio includes diverse games like “Catan,” “Ticket to Ride,” “Pandemic,” and “Twilight Struggle.” Asmodee’s acquisitions and partnerships have expanded their reach and influence in the industry.
- Ravensburger AG is a German company known for its high-quality puzzles and board games. They produce a wide range of games for various age groups and interests, including classics like “Labyrinth” and “Scotland Yard.” Their commitment to innovation and educational value has made them a prominent player in the market.
Global Board Games & Puzzles Market – Key Segments
Product Type
- Roll & Move Games
- Worker Placement Games
- Area Control Games
- Deck Building Games
- Puzzle Games
- Others
Game Type
- Educational
- Strategy and War
- Money & Assets
- Role Playing
- Others
Category
- Table Top
- Miniature
- Others
Age Group
- Below 2 years
- 2 – 4 years
- 5 – 7 years
- 8 – 13 years
- Above 13 years
Material
- Plastic
- Wood
- Cardboard
- Others
Printing Technology
- Offset Printing
- Digital Printing
- UV Printing
- Inkjet
- Others
- Others
Price
- Low
- Medium
- High
Distribution Channel
- Online
- E-commerce
- Company-owned Website
- Offline
- Supermarket/Hypermarket
- Specialty Stores
- Others
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
