The Albuquerque Public Schools board named the district’s current chief operations officer as its new superintendent Monday.

UTAH SCHOOL DISTRICTS RESPOND TO ALLEGATIONS THEY CONCEAL STUDENTS’ GENDER STATUS FROM PARENTS

Gabriella Durán Blakey will succeed current Superintendent Scott Elder when his contract expires on June 30. Elder has led New Mexico’s largest school district for more than three years.

Blakey, 48, has served APS for more than 20 ye

[Read Full story at source]