MEDIA ADVISORY

Who: Kirby Inland Marine, LP, Shell, San Jac Marine, LLC, Kirby Corporation

What: A boat christening ceremony to welcome the new vessel “GREEN DIAMOND” to the Kirby Inland Marine fleet. The ceremony will include remarks by Kirby officials and representatives of Shell, the charterer and electricity supplier of the vessel. Tours of the boat will be available.

When: Friday, August 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Kirby Inland Marine Old River Fleet – Gate 6

16524 DeZavala

Channelview, Texas 77530

Why: Kirby is welcoming the nation’s first battery-electric plug-in hybrid inland towing vessel to its fleet. The boat has electric propulsion and can rely on shore and battery power most of the time, achieving an estimated 80% reduction in fuel use and related emissions.

Background: Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) is excited to combine the expertise of several of its subsidiaries: Kirby Inland Marine, LP, San Jac Marine shipyard and Stewart and Stevenson, along with a large group of outside specialists, to build the nation’s first plug-in hybrid inland towing vessel, which will operate in the Port of Houston on charter to Shell Trading (US) Company, moving barges throughout the port. Shell Energy Solutions1 is providing the power matched 100% by Green-e® certified renewable energy certificates to charge the vessel’s battery system.

Interview Opportunities: Remarks will be made by officials from Kirby and Shell. They will be available for interviews following the ceremony.

Photo Opportunities: The following photo opportunities will be available during and after the ceremony:

Remarks by David Grzebinski, President and CEO, Kirby Corporation Christian O’Neil, President, Kirby Marine Transportation Group, President, San Jac Marine, LLC Karrie Trauth, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Shipping & Maritime, Shell

Blessing of the boat and presentation of the ship’s Bible by the Seamen’s Church Institute

Breaking the bottle of champagne

Ceremonial “Plugging-In” of vessel

Tours of the boat

Please RSVP by August 24, 2023, to Matt Woodruff at the email address or phone number above if you plan to attend or have questions.

NOTE TO EDITORS: This ceremony will take place at a Marine Transportation Related Facility subject to the Maritime Transportation Security Act of 2002. Only persons on the RSVP list will be admitted to the facility, so please contact us at BEFORE the event to be placed on the admission list. All guests and media must provide a government issued identification and be escorted at all times when within secure areas of the facility or vessel.

