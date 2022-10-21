Washington, D.C., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
|
|Recall Release
| CLASS II RECALL
HEALTH RISK: LOW
| Congressional and Public Affairs
Soledad Calvino 202-720-9113
FSISpress@usda.gov
|
BOB EVANS FARMS FOODS, INC., RECALLS ITALIAN PORK SAUSAGE PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION
| WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2022 – Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc., a Xenia, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The raw, Italian pork sausage items were produced on September 8, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6785” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nation-wide.
The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS it had received consumer complaints reporting thin blue pieces of rubber in the product.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.
Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Geo Money, Director of Communications, Bob Evans Foods, Inc. at 440-463-3264 or George.money@bobevansfoods.com.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.
|###
| NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.
|USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS
|Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
|Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
|Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
|
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call 800-795-3272 (voice), or 202-720-6382 (TDD).
CONTACT: USDA FSIS USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service press@fsis.usda.gov
- Open House to Give High School Students an Introduction to Husson University - October 21, 2022
- BOB EVANS FARMS FOODS, INC., RECALLS ITALIAN PORK SAUSAGE PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION - October 21, 2022
- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Schedules Earnings Release of Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2022 Results - October 21, 2022
Discussion about this post