Democratic senator offered gifts in return for making positive comments about Gulf state, superseding indictment saysNew Jersey Democratic senator Bob Menendez faces new corruption allegations, outlined in a superseding indictment made public on Tuesday.Menendez has already pleaded not guilty on charges of corruption involving interests linked to Egypt. He is now accused of corruption involving Qatar, although he does not face any new charges. Continue reading…

