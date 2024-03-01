A New Jersey businessman and co-defendant in Sen. Bob Menendez’s, D-N.J., corruption case pleaded guilty to seven counts and said he would cooperate with investigators.

Jose Uribe on Friday pleaded guilty to a slate of charges that include conspiracy to commit bribery, obstruction of justice, wire fraud, and tax evasion. He faces up to 95 years in prison if convicted on all counts. In his plea agreement, Uribe said he would cooperate with prosecutors against Menendez.

