Bobbi Brown, Mark Cuban, Mikey Day, Ava DuVernay, Jensen Huang, Arianna Huffington, Andre Iguodala, Marcus Samuelsson, Kenan Thompson, Gabrielle Union and the Stars of The Home Edit Will Join Zoomtopia 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Vide o Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced a line-up of celebrity and business guests for main-stage keynotes and ‘Zoom In Moments’ that will occur throughout Zoom t opia , scheduled virtually on October 14-15, 2020.

Zoomtopia is an annual event for Zoom to celebrate its users and showcase how video-first unified communications are empowering the workforces of today and transforming the workspaces of tomorrow.

Attendees will hear from business leaders including: Mark Cuban, Jensen Huang, and Arianna Huffington. Additionally, attendees will enjoy unique ‘Zoom In Moments’ where celebrity guests will pop-in throughout the event to entertain, teach, and inspire. Celebrity guests include:

Bobbi B rown – Makeup artist and founder of Beauty Evolution

– Makeup artist and founder of Beauty Evolution Mikey Day – Comedian and writer

– Comedian and writer Ava DuVernay – Filmmaker and founder of ARR A Y

– Filmmaker and founder of Andre Iguodala – NBA Player for the Miami Heat, venture capitalist and author

– NBA Player for the Miami Heat, venture capitalist and author Marcus Samuelsson – Chef and restaurateur

– Chef and restaurateur Kenan Thompson – Actor and comedian

– Actor and comedian Gabrielle Union – Actor, activist and author

– Actor, activist and author Clea & Joanna from The H ome Edit – Reality Netflix show helping clients declutter and organize

“Zoomtopia has always been a special time for us to celebrate and thank our user community, and that still holds true this year,” said Janine Pelosi, Zoom CMO. “We’re excited to showcase the Zoom platform for our fully virtual event with an engaging line-up of guests who will ‘Zoom In’ for a lively and exciting attendee experience. This is one way virtual experiences clearly surpass in-person events – we are thrilled by the tremendous caliber of the special guests that will jump in to connect with our community!”

Visit the Zoomt o pia page to register today.

About Zoomtopia

Zoom’s annual user conference with over 125 sessions and more than 80 speakers, among them Zoom customers and technical experts, who will provide you with actionable insights on how to make the most of Zoom.

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us .