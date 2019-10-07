Bobit Business Media and the Los Angeles Area Regional Training Group Announce New Los Angeles Fire Training Conference – Powered by iFIRE International 

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an effort to further expand its coverage in the fire industry, Bobit Business Media announced today an agreement with the Los Angeles Area Regional Training Group (RTG) to launch the Los Angeles Fire Training Conference, Powered by iFIRE International. The conference will take place May 4-6, 2020 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Calif.

iFIRE International is Bobit’s newest brand, having launched in September 2019 with the acquisition of Industrial Fire World. The launch of this new event focused on professional development and training for firefighters of all ranks is further representation of iFIRE International’s efforts to work cooperatively with local, national and international partners to provide the most effective training & education available for firefighters around the world.

“The mission of the RTG and iFIRE International are directly aligned, we both exist to serve the needs of firefighters and fire officers. This agreement enables us to put forth the collective tools, experience and industry insight of our respective organizations to host a world-class event that will ultimately enhance the safety and efficiency of the fire service,” said Tim Sendelbach, Bobit’s Vice President and Chief of Public Safety Operations. “The RTG represents more than 9,000 firefighters throughout the Los Angeles area, I’m honored and excited to work with them on this new partnership, and I’m confident our new Los Angeles Fire Training Conference will be a must-attend event in 2020.”

Jim Birrell, Executive Director of the RTG, had this to say about the partnership: “The RTG is excited to partner with Bobit to deliver an impactful, high-quality Los Angeles Fire Training Conference (LA-FTC) in 2020. The RTG’s mission is to provide the highest quality, innovative education and training to the fire service and we look forward to this partnership. Together, we will strive to exceed the expectation of all attendees.”

Martin Serna, Fire Chief of the City of Torrance, the President of the Los Angeles Area Fire Chief’s Association, shares in Birrell’s enthusiasm.

“The Los Angeles Area Fire Chiefs are continuously seeking new opportunities to provide impactful training for our region’s firefighters and public safety partners,” said Serna. “The opportunity to build on our vision of training as one with a focus on firefighter safety is paramount to our success. Our new partnership with Bobit will allow us to build on an already successful training platform. We are excited about the opportunity to enhance the training being provided to ensure we are meeting our collective public safety promise of being mission ready.”

“I’m thrilled to have Bobit as a partner,” said Chris Donovan, El Segundo Fire Chief and Chair of the Joint Powers Authority for the RTG. “The RTG has had great success with providing modern and meaningful fire service training to the professional firefighters within the L.A. region and with our new partnership we will be able to leverage the high-powered efforts of marketing, event planning, print and digital media, that has made Bobit Business Media a force-multiplier.”

About Bobit Business Media

Bobit Business Media is a leading B2B media provider for the vehicle fleet, auto dealer, automotive aftermarket, law enforcement, fire, and professional salon & beauty industries. Bobit connects clients to millions of key decision-makers through its highly regarded media brands and events. Bobit produces 21 conferences and trade shows, including Government Fleet Expo & Conference and the Police Technology eXchange. The Company is headquartered in Torrance, CA. For more information, visit www.bobitbusinessmedia.com .

Contact: Paul Andrews

Chief Marketing Officer

3520 Challenger Street, Torrance, CA 90503

www.bobitbusinessmedia.com

[email protected]

Phone 310.533.2413