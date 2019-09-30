Bobit Business Media Announces Launch of New iFIRE International Brand and Acquisition of Industrial Fire World

Breaking News
TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bobit Business Media, a leading B2B media provider, announced today the launch of its new brand, iFIRE International. The “i” represents its mission to inform, instruct, influence, and inspire, which will be achieved through conferences and expositions, hands-on training, mobile apps, websites and digital magazines, newsletters, webinars, and after-action reporting, to name a few.

To help launch iFIRE International, Bobit is pleased to announce the brand’s first acquisition, Industrial Fire World (Bryan, Texas), which has more than 20,000 readers in the industrial fire and emergency response industries.

Founded in 1985 by David White, Industrial Fire World (IFW) is the leading resource for real-time safety updates and industry expertise while connecting industrial fire and emergency response managers with products and services used to support them in fire protection and emergency response incidents.

“IFW connects with an established segment of the fire service that has long been focused on technology and advanced fire protection systems.  To serve as the medium in which these professionals receive the latest information, products and services is at the core of Bobit’s mission and it is why the acquisition of IFW made sense for us,” said Tim Sendelbach, Bobit’s Vice President and Chief of Public Safety Operations, who will be leading the iFIRE International brand. “David White’s 50 years of experience and expertise has made him a sought-after voice in the industry and he was an obvious choice for us to partner with. We look forward to working with him and continuing to grow IFW and the legacy David and the IFW team have built.”

In addition to the magazine and website, Bobit has acquired the Industrial Fire World Emergency Responder Conference, which drew managers from around the globe to learn about alternative solutions, new technology, training and tactics. Bobit plans to relaunch the IFW Conference & Exposition in 2020 as the first product under the iFIRE International brand.

“We are excited Bobit already has plans to invest into IFW and bring our conference back to life in 2020,” said David White. “Bobit’s founding principles of providing information and education, and helping people succeed, in this case first responders, are the same principles I founded IFW on. We are honored to join the Bobit team and can’t wait to get started.”

About Bobit Business Media
Bobit Business Media is a leading B2B media provider for the vehicle fleet, auto dealer, automotive aftermarket, law enforcement, fire, and professional salon & beauty industries. Bobit connects clients to millions of key decision-makers through its highly regarded media brands and events. Bobit produces 21 conferences and trade shows, including Government Fleet Expo & Conference and the Police Technology eXchange. The Company is headquartered in Torrance, CA. For more information, visit www.bobitbusinessmedia.com.

Contact: Paul Andrews
Chief Marketing Officer
3520 Challenger Street, Torrance, CA  90503
www.bobitbusinessmedia.com
[email protected]
Phone 310.533.2413

