Bobit Business Media Announces Launch of Professional Association for Transportation and Fleet Industries

July 11, 2019

TORRANCE, Calif., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bobit Business Media announced today the launch of a new association, the Global Ground Transportation Institute (GGTI), for professionals from the limousine, shuttle bus, motor coach and autonomous vehicle industries and beyond. These industries span Bobit Business Media’s transportation and fleet brands.

Bobit has long served the global ground transportation industry, with a special focus on the limousine, bus and fleet sectors, with brands such as: Luxury Coach & Transportation (LCT), METRO, Automotive Fleet, School Bus Fleet and Heavy-Duty Trucking (HDT). Bobit’s fleet-specific brands reach 250,000 fleet professionals, nine magazines, 13 conferences and trade shows, and 11 industry websites. Bobit covers every aspect of the fleet market including commercial, rental, and government fleets that utilize cars, vans, and light-medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Bobit is also a leader in the autonomous vehicle space with its Fleet Forward Conference.

LCT Magazine has been the most influential global media brand for the chauffeured transportation industry for more than 30 years. One of its associated events, the International LCT Show, is the longest-running trade show of its kind, celebrating its 36th year in February.

METRO Magazine has served the bus and rail markets since 1904. METRO’s BusCon event, to be held in September, has been considered the largest bus show for the past two decades. News and industry thought-leadership aside, Sherb Brown, Bobit Business Media President, said the collective was created out of the need for the ultimate resource for benchmarking, training and connecting with other industry professionals.

“Bobit has served these industries for decades and we believe the Global Ground Transportation Institute is just the next step, filling the need for a global, responsive and diverse ground transportation networking and education platform that focuses on helping professionals find success not only now, but in the years to come,” said Brown.

The Global Ground Transportation Institute is already receiving support from other industry groups including the American Bus Association. Sarah Gazi, Certified Association Executive (CAE) and Executive Director of GGTI, said the Institute will help unify all segments of ground transportation.

“Some really cool things will be coming for the members following the launch and in the coming months as this new community grows and evolves,” said Gazi. The board of directors for GGTI is currently being established. To join the association or for questions about board membership, please contact Sarah Gazi, [email protected]

About Bobit Business Media

Deeply committed to providing important content to each of its verticals, Bobit Business Media has successfully grown and innovated over 55+ years. The Company employs more than 170 talented associates in areas such as editorial, audience marketing, ad sales, production, digital media, events, research, and accounting. The Company is headquartered in Torrance, CA. Bobit was founded in 1961 and was acquired by Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, this past November.

Contact: Paul Andrews, CMO, Bobit Business Media
3520 Challenger Street, Torrance, CA 90503
www.bobitbusinessmedia.com
[email protected]
Phone: 310.533.2413

