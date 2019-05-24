BOCA RATON REGIONAL HOSPITAL AND BAPTIST HEALTH SOUTH FLORIDA SIGN DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO FINALIZE AFFILIATION

Lincoln S. Mendez Named CEO of Boca Raton Regional Hospital

MIAMI/BOCA RATON, FL, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Baptist Health South Florida today announced that they have signed a Definitive Agreement regarding a strategic partnership between the two organizations. This agreement solidifies their plans for affiliation, which is expected to be completed by early summer.

Both Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Baptist Health are not-for-profit organizations with a long history of compassion and commitment to the communities they serve.

“We are excited about this significant step in the journey we embarked on in 2017. The agreement was enthusiastically endorsed by a unanimous vote of our Board, and we are looking forward to continuing with Baptist Health on the path toward elevating the healthcare we provide for our communities,” said Jerry Fedele, President and CEO of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. “Our organizations share similar cultures, values and expectations for excellence that are essential for a great partnership that is focused on increasing access to high-quality care across South Florida.”

In addition, officials at Boca Regional Hospital announced the appointment of Lincoln S. Mendez as its new chief executive officer following the retirement of Jerry Fedele in August of this year. A seasoned and accomplished healthcare executive, Mr. Mendez comes to his new position after serving as chief executive officer at South Miami Hospital, part of Baptist Health.

During his tenure, South Miami Hospital earned national accolades for its quality, innovation and clinical excellence. South Miami Hospital also witnessed significant growth in its facilities, technology and programmatic offerings. Mr. Mendez is also well-respected by Board members, physicians, employees and his peers.

“Mr. Mendez provides the depth of experience and executive skill sets that are tailor-made to lead Boca Regional in its continued ascent to becoming one of the premier, tertiary academic medical centers in Florida,” said Christine E. Lynn, Boca Raton Regional Hospital Board Chair. “We are supremely confident in his ability to continue the most positive momentum and trajectory of our Hospital that was established and sustained by Jerry Fedele.”

“Our collaboration has reinforced our common vision for carrying out our mission of delivering compassionate, exceptional care to our patients and families,” said Brian E. Keeley, President and CEO of Baptist Health. “Baptist Health has grown strategically in recent years to meet the needs of our communities, and today’s announcement brings us one step closer to completing our much-anticipated affiliation with Boca Raton Regional Hospital. With Lincoln’s leadership, we believe this partnership will be mutually beneficial to our respective organizations and, most of all, for the many people we serve across four counties.”

In December 2018, Baptist Health and Boca Raton Regional Hospital announced they had signed a Letter of Intent to form a partnership. Boca Raton Regional Hospital first announced its intent to seek a strategic partner in 2017. After issuing a Request for Proposal and receiving responses from some of the nation’s foremost healthcare systems, Boca Regional narrowed its list of suitors to five in the spring of 2018 and then selected Baptist Health South Florida as its preferred partner.

About Boca Raton Regional Hospital – Advancing the boundaries of medicine.

Boca Raton Regional Hospital is an advanced, tertiary medical center (BRRH.com) with 400 beds, 2,800 employees and more than 800 primary and specialty physicians on staff. The Hospital is a recognized leader in Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease and Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Orthopedics, Women’s Health, Emergency Medicine and the Neurosciences, all of which offer state-of-the-art diagnostic and imaging capabilities. The Hospital is a designated Comprehensive Stroke Center by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA). BRRH is recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s 2018 – 2019 Best Hospitals listing as a Top Ranked Regional Hospital, for the fourth consecutive year, and the highest ranked hospital in Palm Beach County.

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 10 hospitals (Baptist Hospital, Baptist Children’s Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West, Doctors Hospital, Fishermen’s Community Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Mariners Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital), more than 40 physician practices, 50 outpatient and urgent care facilities, Baptist Health Medical Group, Baptist Health Quality Network and internationally renowned centers of excellence spanning across Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to our faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has more than 19,500 employees and more than 3,000 affiliated physicians. Baptist Health South Florida has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit http://BaptistHealth.net/newsroom and connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/BaptistHealthSF and on Twitter and Instagram @BaptistHealthSF.

###

CONTACT: Georgi Pipkin Baptist Health South Florida 7865279545 [email protected]