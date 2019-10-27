Bodies of three men, three women found along with purported body of Baghdadi: rebel commander

The bodies of three men and three women were found in the same location as that purported to be of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a commander of a militant faction in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib told Reuters.
