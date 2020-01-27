The pilot of Kobe Bryant’s ill-fated helicopter was flying too low to be monitored in fog, air traffic controller recordings showed on Monday, as coroner’s investigators said they had recovered three bodies from the crash site and were searching for more remains.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Bodies retrieved from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site; air traffic recordings released - January 27, 2020
- Accuser Mimi Haleyi says Weinstein ‘lunged’ at her in SoHo apartment - January 27, 2020
- Trump meeting lends PR boost to political rival of Israel’s Netanyahu - January 27, 2020