Body and Mind Announces Granting of Stock Options

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Body and Mind, Inc. formerly known as Deploy Technologies, Inc. (“Body and Mind” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has issued an aggregate of 3,850,000 stock options (the “Options”) in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan at an exercise price of CDN $0.66 per share for a five year term expiring November 24, 2022. The Options were granted to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The Options vest as of the date of the grant. The Options and any common shares issued upon exercise will be subject to a four month and a day resale restriction from the date of grant.

For further information please contact:

Darren Tindale, CFO

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors – including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts and the parties’ due diligence reviews, and general market conditions – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

We seek safe harbour.