Body and Mind Announces New OTC Trading Symbol

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Body and Mind Inc. (CSE:BAMM) (OTC:BMMJ) (the “Company”) announces that effective December 8, 2017 the Company’s new trading symbol on the US OTC is “BMMJ” and the new CUSIP number is 09689V100.

