Body and Mind Announces New OTC Trading Symbol

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Body and Mind Inc. (CSE:BAMM) (OTC:BMMJ) (the “Company”) announces that effective December 8, 2017 the Company’s new trading symbol on the US OTC is “BMMJ” and the new CUSIP number is 09689V100.

For further information please contact:

Darren Tindale, CFO

Body and Mind Inc.
Email: [email protected]

