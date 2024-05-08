Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi is excited to announce a new collaboration with AARP, where they will provide online wellness sessions for AARP’s audience

MESA, Ariz., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi , which offers the best in holistic fitness through online and in-studio classes featuring a blend of yoga, tai chi, meditation, and breathwork, is excited to announce a new collaboration with AARP.

As part of this new collaboration, Body & Brain will provide a series of online wellness sessions for AARP’s audience.

Students of all ages, including seniors, can benefit from the self-healing approach that Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi takes to wellness. Whether students are dealing with a bothersome chronic condition or just longing to feel happier, the adaptable exercises that they provide can help anyone feel stronger, more flexible, and less stressed.

AARP is offering these new sessions to the public. Membership with AARP is not required to participate, but students will need to create a free AARP online account to register. Each session will have its own registration link.

Future sessions begin on May 22, and each session will last for one hour from 11 a.m. to noon EST.

The topics include Tai Chi for Joint Pain on May 22; Practices for Successful Aging on June 19; Breathing & Energy for Meditation for Self-Care on July 10; 5 Exercises for Boosting Immunity on August 28; Balance & Strength for Seniors on September 25; How to Live a Long, Healthy and Purposeful Life on October 23; and Practices for Improved Sleep on November 20.

For more information on any of these sessions or to register, please visit the AARP website here . Through a unique blend of yoga, tai chi, breathwork, and meditation exercises, Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi helps students boost their energy, reduce stress, and enhance their vitality.

In addition, the Body & Brain practice can help improve flexibility and physical strength, better align the body, improve sleep, enhance creativity and focus, strengthen vitality, and increase drive and confidence — all while allowing students to be part of a supportive and welcoming community.

The classes combine elements from a variety of ancient Eastern practices to enhance students’ physical, mental and energetic energy. The practices help to develop mindful breathing and relaxed concentration, allowing students to maximize the benefits from physical exercise.

Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi is practiced at more than 75 centers across the country. Interested parties can attend in person if they would like to experience more Body & Brain classes. A full list of locations, as well as more information about the practice, can be found on its website, bodynbrain.com .

About Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi

Body & Brain offers yoga, tai chi qigong, and a wide variety of mind-body practices online and in-studio for holistic fitness and self-care. Founder Ilchi Lee began sharing his transformative principles with a single stroke patient forty years ago. His audience grew, and his principles became known as Brain Education. Today, this curriculum is practiced in over 75 Body & Brain locations nationwide and by a variety of non-profit, educational, and wellness organizations around the world.

