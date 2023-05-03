Body Contouring Market Trends And Insights by Devices (Non-Invasive Devices (Radio Frequency Lipoplasty Devices and High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Lipoplasty Devices), Minimally Invasive Devices (Laser Assisted Lipolysis Devices and Radio Frequency Assisted Liposuction Devices) , Invasive Devices (Ultrasound Assisted Liposuction and Other), by End User (Clinical Research Organizations, Hospitals, and Medical Spas), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Body Contouring Market Information by Devices, by End User, by Region – Forecast till 2030”, the market is projected to grow from USD 0.47 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.19 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.02% during the forecast period (2023 – 2030).

Market Scope:

Body contouring, sometimes referred to as body shaping, is a cosmetic surgery that helps to get rid of extra skin and fat and shape the muscles and tissues below. It is carried out on many body parts, such as the buttocks, lower belly, upper arms, flanks, thighs, and back. Currently, many medical facilities throughout the world provide both invasive and invasive techniques, including cryolipolysis, low-level laser therapy, ultrasound, lap banding, and arm lifts. Surgical procedures include breast lifts, stomach staples, arm lifts, and lap bands. Currently, there is an increase in demand for body contouring treatments as a result of major weight reduction brought on by diet, bariatric surgery, and post-pregnancy alterations that cause loose skin.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 1.19 Billion CAGR 14.02% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Devices and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing obese population to boost the market growth Rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases

Body Contouring Market Competitive Dynamics:

The body contouring market is defined by the abundance of international, regional, and local suppliers meeting the demand generated by research scientists and industry-operating pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. The participants are concentrated on making investments in R&D. Additionally, they use strategic growth activities including product launches, joint ventures, partnerships, and expansion to improve their market position and attract a sizable client base. The key players of the market are:

Alma Lasers (Israel)

Cynosure (US)

Meridian (Michigan)

Syneron Medical (Israel)

Palomar Medical Technologies (US)

Valeant (Canada)

Lumenis (Israel)

GlobalMed Technologies (US)

Asclepion Laser Technologies (Germany)

Andrew Technologies (Canada)

Body Contouring Market Trends:

Market Drivers

The expansion of the market is being driven by the increase in the number of obese people and the rising incidence of chronic and lifestyle illnesses. The global demand for body contouring is being significantly influenced favorably by the expanding social media platforms. Additionally, the growing worldwide elderly population is propelling the market since aging causes sagging and loose skin. Additionally, increasing consumer awareness of the cosmetic advantages of body contouring procedures is assisting in the expansion of the industry. Other growth-promoting variables include increased urbanization, rising disposable incomes, the availability of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and rising medical tourism. In addition, major players are launching cutting-edge equipment that helps regulate cooling, concentrates on fat cells, and reduces dead cells. In order to improve the accuracy and efficacy of body contouring operations, they are also investing in cutting-edge technologies including ultrasonic cavitation, mesotherapy, infrared (IR), laser lipolysis, radiofrequency therapy, dynamic pulse control (DPC), and intense pulse light (IPL). These developments are anticipated to present industry investors with lucrative growth potential.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 epidemic, however, had an impact on the aesthetics industry as a whole. However, a lot of aestheticians think that the epidemic would probably increase demand for body shaping. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons claims that the epidemic increased the acceptance of cosmetic surgery and that many more women are now predisposed and interested in nonsurgical operations than they were before the pandemic. The global aesthetic and beauty market have been impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. The pandemic had a substantial impact on both invasive and non-invasive aesthetic operations, including the market for body sculpting.

Body Contouring Market Segmentation:

Devices Insights

The body contouring market is expected to be dominated by non-invasive technologies in 2022. This is as a result of increased safety, little downtime, and affordability. The body contouring business was among the non-invasive cosmetic operations that were significantly impacted by the epidemic.

End User Insights

The market has been led by medical spa centers since 2022, and this category is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate from 2022 to 2030. This is a result of the accessibility of cutting-edge technology tools, the increased desire for cosmetic treatment options and medications for aesthetic purposes, and the evolution of wellness trends, especially in industrialized nations.

Body Contouring Market Regional Analysis:

The body contouring market in North America held the largest market share in 2022 and is anticipated to expand over the research period. This is explained by the fact that there is a sizable fat population there, as well as rising healthcare costs in the area. However, the development of minimally invasive treatments in the region will encourage market increase during the expected period of time. As a result, it is expected that the region’s growing propensity for minimally invasive surgery would boost demand for body sculpting technologies.

Due to expanding government backing via rising investments in hospitals’ development with new technology in the area, Europe is predicted to have the second-largest market share for body contouring. Furthermore, the market of body contouring in Germany is anticipated to have the third-largest market share, while the market of body contouring in the UK, which is currently ranked fourth in Europe, is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate. France’s market of body contouring will also have the fifth-largest market share.

From 2022 to 2030, the Asia-Pacific body contouring market is anticipated to expand steadily. This is because the Asia-Pacific area contains emerging nations like China and India. In addition, the China market of body contouring is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate in the Asia-Pacific region, while Japan is anticipated to have the highest market share. Cosmetic operations are becoming more popular in this field. The market for body contouring will rise as a result of expanding training facilities and greater understanding of treatment methods.

Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East are all included in the rest of the world. The least amount of the body contouring market is anticipated to belong to this sector. Due to the aging of the baby boomer generation and the introduction of upgraded goods by regional industry players, the Middle East is expected to dominate in this area. Market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by major corporations’ distribution and product development activities, such as mergers and acquisitions, in this area. Additionally, there have been rapid advancements in aesthetic technologies and a rise in interest in body contouring. All of these elements are probably responsible for the gradual and steady expansion.

