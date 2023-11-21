The rising prevalence of obesity and preference for minimally invasive therapies are the key trends. Demand in Europe is expected to register a growth of 3.4% over the next ten years. Cynosure, Inc. Alma Lasers, Allergan Plc, MerzPharmaGmbh, and Candela Medical Ltd. are the key players.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to an industry report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global body slimming device market was valued at approximately US$ 3,911.9 million in 2023. Over the course of the forecast period, a CAGR of around 3.8% is anticipated. By 2034, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 5,674.4 million.

With no negative effects on the body’s other tissues, slimming devices help eliminate unwanted fat that has been deposited in the body. As they dissolve and burn fat, these devices guarantee to aid in weight loss and fat reduction without the need for a workout regimen. Also, they help to tighten the skin and increase its suppleness, which results in skin tone.

One of the key factors propelling the development of the market is the increasing obesity incidence among people worldwide. The rise in chronic illnesses, including hypertension, diabetes, and orthopedic conditions brought on by sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles, is driving the expansion of the slimming device industry.

The growing awareness of health issues and the benefits of digitization, which makes it simpler to obtain information about the consequences of being overweight, also have an impact on the slimming device market. Positive factors influencing the market for slimming devices include rising awareness of appealing appearance, changing lifestyles, a growing desire to look better, and the expansion of the online retail industry. During the projection period, slimming device market participants will have lucrative prospects owing to product developments and technical improvements.

Growing disposable income in emerging countries, sedentary lifestyles, and increased government attempts to raise awareness among obese populations are expected to significantly drive market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The market value share for body slimming devices was around 24.1% in 2022.

Sales of body slimming devices expanded at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2023.

India held a significant market share of about 27.8% in South Asia in 2022.

Germany held around 4.6% share of the global market in 2022 and is expected to rise steadily in the forecast period.

Body slimming device demand in China is anticipated to rise at a steady CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

“Rising prevalence of gynecomastia and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive and more effective procedures for gynecomastia are set to propel the sales of body slimming devices across the globe,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players are adopting key strategies such as product launches, partnerships, and agreements to strengthen their market presence as well as to expand their existing product portfolios. Several leading companies are innovating new technologies that are minimally invasive and are used to reduce patients’ time in hospitals, lower the chances of infection, and save costs.

Body Slimming Device Market Size:

Attributes Key Insights Body Slimming Device Market Anticipated Size (2023A) US$ 3,911.9 million Estimated Body Slimming Device Market Size (2024E) US$4,057.8 million Projected Body Slimming Device Market Value (2034F) US$ 5,674.4 million Value-based Body Slimming Device Market CAGR (2024 to 2034) 3.8 %

For instance,

In January 2023, Fotona launched Fotona4D. It is a cutting-edge laser procedure that targets four distinct dimensions of the skin to rejuvenate and tighten from the inside out.

Fotona launched Fotona4D. It is a cutting-edge laser procedure that targets four distinct dimensions of the skin to rejuvenate and tighten from the inside out. In April 2019, a dermal filler named Juvéderm VOLUX was produced by ALLERGAN to improve the chin and jawline.

Key Players:

Alma Lasers

Allergan Plc

MerzPharmaGmbh

Candela Medical Ltd.

Solta Medical Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Lutronic Corporation

InMode Ltd.

Fotona

Sofwave Medical Ltd.

Sciton Inc.

Lumenis

Cynosure, Inc. (Hologic, Inc)

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Cutera

Invasix Aesthetic Solutions

Venus Concept

Zeltiiq

Erchonia Medical

Body Slimming Device Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Cryolipolysis

Diode Laser

High-intensity Focused Electromagnetic Field (HIFEM)

Radiofrequency (RF)

High-intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

By End-user:

Hospital Setting

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

