Rise in awareness about the spread of diseases by insects such as flies, mites, and mosquitoes has created multiple business opportunities in the body worn insect repellent market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – As per market report by TMR, the global body worn insect repellent business is projected to advance at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 790.4 Mn by the end of 2031.

Insect repellents are used to protect the body from different kinds of insect bites. Natural insect repellents are non-toxic, biodegradable, and safe to be used by humans. This factor is augmenting the body worn insect repellent industry.

Diseases spread by an insect bite can prove hazardous; hence, it is essential to use insect repellent to prevent health risks. These factors are likely to bolster industry growth.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 437.3 Mn Estimated Value USD 790.4 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR 7.2% Forecast Period 2023–2031 No. of Pages 140 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type, Price, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered 3M, Adventure Ready Brands, Columbia Sportswear Company, DuPont, ExOfficio LLC, Insect Shield LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Sawyer, Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Growth Drivers

High prevalence of harmful diseases caused by insect bites, such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, has created a pressing need for products that protect from insect bites. Insects can be hosts to numerous diseases and contaminate the human body.

Thus, it is essential to find the perfect solution to drive away the insects effectively. However, the coils, sticks, and liquid machines are not preferred, as these could cause respiratory issues in the long run. This factor has increased market demand for body worn insect repellents.

Consumer inclination toward outdoor leisure activities, such as traveling, camping, and hiking, has raised concerns regarding insect bites, which has created lucrative opportunities for market players. Thus, body worn insect repellent is being used on a large scale during outdoor activities.

Usage of chemical-free and natural-based body-worn insect repellent derived from natural extracts that cause no harm has increased significantly. The body worn insect repellent is environmentally-friendly and biodegradable. Thus, usage of body worn insect repellent is rising. These factors have contributed to the growth of the body worn insect repellent market. Rise in need for safe insect repellent has fueled business growth.

Key Findings of Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

In terms of product type, the stickers & patches segment is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period. These products have proven to be ideal solutions, especially for kids and infants. These are made from natural ingredients such as peppermint oil, lavender, eucalyptus oil, citronella, and others. These oils are safe for baby skin. The oil & creams segment is projected to experience attractive growth due to ease of application.

Based on distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to witness robust growth in the near future. This is ascribed to advent of the COVID-19 pandemic which has changed the consumer perspective toward online purchases. Availability of reputed brands and the quality assurance of online products have caught consumer attention and increased online sales.

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Regional Perspective

North America dominated the global body worn insect repellent market in 2023. The disease called leishmaniasis, transmitted by sand flies, has increased in the region. Thus, demand for body worn insect repellent has increased significantly.

The market in Asia Pacific is also projected to grow rapidly due to presence of major players. Furthermore, rise in health awareness and availability of abundant raw materials has induced these players to expand their reach in the region as well as in international markets.

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Competitive Analysis

Key players operating in the global market are focusing on increasing their market share through strategic collaborations, R&D activities, and investments. Market players are also concentrating on making a mark across the personal care sector. Therefore, growing influence of insect repellents in numerous industries could act as a growth driver.

Concurrently, research & development activities have contributed to the development of novel formulations and strategies. Thus, these aspects contribute to the growth of the body worn insect repellent industry. Leading players focus on strategic collaborations, joint ventures, M&A, and partnerships to increase their influence and reach.

Some of the key players operating in the global industry are:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Insect Shield LLC

ExOfficio LLC

DuPont

Adventure Ready Brands

3M

S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Sawyer

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Apparel

Trousers

Shirts

Jackets

Head Nets

Others

Oils & creams

Plant-based

Synthetic

Stickers & Patches

Price

Low

Medium

High

Distribution Channel

Online

Company-owned Websites

E-commerce Websites

Offline

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Others (Small Retailers, etc.)

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

