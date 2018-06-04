Breaking News
Body Worn Insect Repellent Market worth $1bn by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Size By Distribution Channel, By Product, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, MEA), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecasts to 2024

Selbyville, Delaware, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market is set to surpass USD 1 billion by 2024; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing incidences of arthropod borne diseases across the world is a major factor leading towards body worn insect repellent market growth. Growing healthcare awareness programs to create consciousness among consumers also stimulates the demand for bug resistance products. Severe efforts taken to prevent epidemics is likely to play a key role in the increasing adoption for these repellents in the upcoming years.

Wide spread of malaria, chikungunya, dengue etc. have increased the necessity for body worn insect repellents. Oils and creams are widely used for keeping mosquitoes and bugs away. Oil and creams are further classified into plant based and synthetic based on the ingredient content. The preference for plant-based insect repellents are increasing in the market due to the rising awareness of natural or organic products for the skin and its minimum side effects.

Stringent government legislations such as Environment Protection Agency and FDA, concerning the consumer’s safety and guidelines for production of direct human contact insect repellent products are expected to act as a challenge for market growth. In addition, these products should not contain prohibited ingredients and also, the included ingredient must be tested to confirm no harm to human.

Lack of awareness about the products can act as a challenge for the body worn insect repellent market growth. The availability of various traditional substitutes such as lemongrass extract, eucalyptus oil, peppermint oil, neem oil etc. are expected to hinder the market growth in the future. Limited product knowledge is also expected to hamper the market growth in the upcoming years.

Insect repellent oil & creams generated over USD 200 million revenue in 2017. Increasing health awareness along with ease of usage will propel the product demand. Plant based product has witnessed the market revenue share of over 36% in 2017. Plant-based products will observe rapid growth in the coming years due to its minimum side-effects and increasing consumer inclination for eco-friendly products.

Increasing number of sales platform is one of the major factor leading towards product penetration. The online distribution channel is the fastest growing segment in this market. Easy product availability along with the competitive pricing and discount offers will enhance the product demand.

Asia Pacific body worn insect repellent market is anticipated to witness over 8% growth up to 2024. The regional industry growth is primarily driven by countries including China, India, and Japan owing to a large number of population. This region also comprises of huge rural and semi-urban population currently affected by vector-borne diseases including malaria, Chikungunya, and dengue.

North America holds more than 30% overall body worn insect repellent revenue share in 2017. The increasing awareness of insect born disease among the population and the availability of products due to the presence of large distribution channel and online websites are enhancing the overall demand for the body worn insect repellent market in this region.

Global body worn insect repellent industry share includes S. C. Johnson & Son, Avon products, Sawyer Products Inc. and 3M Company. New product launches, acquisitions, development of natural products and promotion of products through e-commerce websites are the major strategies adopted by industry participants. Other considerable companies include E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, ExOfficio LLC, Omega Pharma and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

