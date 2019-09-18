BodyGuardz Announces New Smart Home Product Line

Leader in mobile protection expands offering to include portable smart home products

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BodyGuardz , a leader in mobile device protection, today announced its new smart home product line comprising three portable smart home products, including a portable security camera, portable over-door camera, and portable emergency unit. These products were developed to fill a specific gap in the smart home security market for renters and others who prefer portable, convenient peace of mind both at home and while on the go.

With the World Travel and Tourism Council naming travel as the second fastest-growing sector in the world and 78 percent of Americans viewing renting as a more affordable option than owning a home, these new products target a generation of consumers who are deprioritizing ownership and focusing more on experiences.

“We have taken an innovative approach to smart home products that provide the same peace of mind offered by existing products in this space with added convenience and portability that consumers today are looking for,” said Kirk Feller, CEO of BodyGuardz. “Portability and flexibility are top of mind for today’s consumers and we are excited to make this category accessible to a whole new demographic of renters and travelers.”

The first three products in the smart home product line include:

Portable 360-degree Security Camera — A compact, self-contained home security camera that can easily be set up anywhere. Powered by a rechargeable battery, this is the perfect solution for anyone who wants security and peace of mind wherever they go.

º Full coverage – Covers more area and angles with a full 360-degree camera rotation to eliminate blind spots.

º Self-contained – USB charging cord and plug are integrated into the camera base, so it stores and sets up easily anywhere. Perfect for renters, permanent homeowners, travelers, and students.

º Convenient – Works seamlessly without a hard installation. Simply power it on, configure your mobile app and it’s ready to go.

º Ultimate portability – Designed to be self-contained, compact and portable with a long-lasting rechargeable battery for security on the go.

º ﻿ Cloud storage – Automatically saves recordings to the cloud with options to upgrade for more storage capacity.



º Dual-camera – Two security cameras in one device, the exterior and interior cameras give full coverage and visibility to both sides of your door.

º Zero installation – Offers the same protection as a video doorbell without permanent installation, and is universal to most doors. Simply place on top of your door and you’re ready to go.

º Advanced peephole – Allows a quick visual via the imbedded screen to see who is there as well as interaction via microphone.

º Remote – Provides remote access to video and audio through the app, allowing interaction with visitors even when not home.

º Ultimate portability – Protects at home and on-the-go. Use on a front, back, or side door, or take it with you on vacation. This camera is packable and rechargeable.

º Cloud storage – Automatically saves recordings to the cloud with options to upgrade for more storage capacity.



º Emergency alerts – By connecting to local NOAA and other national weather alert services, users can receive critical warnings of localized environmental threats to the area both at home and on the road.

º Always have power – Charges devices with a backup battery for emergency situations.

º Panic Button – Sounds a 90-decibel siren and alerts loved ones that users are in an emergency situation.

º Blackout – Functions as a flashlight with a high-powered light beam to illuminate your path during power outages and other emergencies.

º Nightlight – Provides ambient lighting for the key area where it’s plugged in.

“Launching this new line of products allows us to branch out into other protection-related categories while continuing to provide the industry-leading mobile device protection we excel in,” added Feller.

All three smart home products are currently available in beta, and will officially launch in early January 2020, with pre-sale available ahead of the holidays on the BodyGuardz website.

For more information and updates on these new products, visit www.bodyguardz.com/smart-life-press.html .

About BodyGuardz

BodyGuardz is committed to offering top-quality products and services at competitive prices. The company prides itself on providing products, services, and delivery that customers notice as a step above the rest. BodyGuardz designs reliable protection for a life worth living that keeps up with today’s active lifestyles. Learn more by visiting www.bodyguardz.com .

About Parent Company BGZ brands

BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” Formerly known as BodyGuardz, BGZ brands has become the powerhouse parent company of three distinct consumer electronic accessory brands— BodyGuardz , a leading device protection company; Lander , expedition-inspired accessories for the explorer in all of us; and MOXYO , modern accessories for you. For more information, visit BGZ brands .