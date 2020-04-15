Breaking News
BodyGuardz Announces Protective Accessory Lineup for New iPhone SE

LEHI, Utah, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BodyGuardz, a leader in mobile device protection, today announced its new line of custom-designed protection accessories for the second-generation iPhone SE, Apple’s latest smartphone which launched today. BodyGuardz products are known for their sleek, lightweight design while providing unparalleled protection.

“At BodyGuardz, our number one priority is ensuring that your devices are always protected,” said Kirk Feller, CEO of BodyGuardz. “Since this new device is the same size as the iPhone 8, we are excited to hit the ground running with some of our most popular products from the iPhone 8, as well as some new products for the new iPhone SE.”

BodyGuardz’s products available for the new iPhone SE include:

  • SlideVue ($39.95): Engineered to accentuate the design of any device, the Ace Pro case provides slim, lightweight protection lined with the same patented Unequal material used by top athletes.
     
  • Harmony ($39.95): The Harmony case comes in five bright colors in graduated tones and is adorned with classic metallic buttons and a thin wire mesh over the speakers for added protection and flare.
     
  • Ace Pro ($19.95 limited time offer): Engineered to accentuate the design of any device, the Ace Pro case provides slim, lightweight protection lined with the same patented Unequal material used by top athletes.
     
  • Paradigm Grip ($44.95): A drop-ready case with a comfort-grip texture that effortlessly keeps the device in your hand. The case also features protective speaker grills and highly responsive buttons in addition to three layers of comprehensive TriCore protection.

To learn more about BodyGuardz and its product offerings for the new iPhone SE, visit www.BodyGuardz.com.

About BodyGuardz
BodyGuardz is committed to offering top-quality products and services at competitive prices. The company prides itself in providing products, service and delivery that customers notice as a step above the rest. BodyGuardz designs reliable protection for a life worth living that keeps up with today’s active lifestyles. Learn more by visiting www.bodyguardz.com.

Media Contact:
Codeword for BodyGuardz
[email protected]

