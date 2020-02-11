Breaking News
Home / Top News / BodyGuardz Announces Protective Accessory Lineup for Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

BodyGuardz Announces Protective Accessory Lineup for Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

BodyGuardz Device Protection is Now Available for Samsung’s New Galaxy Line

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BodyGuardz, a leader in mobile device protection, today announced its custom-designed protection accessories for the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. BodyGuardz products are known for their sleek, lightweight design while providing unparalleled protection.

“BodyGuardz is committed to designing high-quality products that complement the increasingly sophisticated devices being developed by Samsung,” said Kirk Feller, CEO of BodyGuardz. “We’re excited to offer some of our newest and most popular products to ensure your new Samsung Galaxy is always protected.”

BodyGuardz products available for all three devices include:

  • Ace Pro Case ($34.95): Engineered to accentuate the design of any device, the Ace Pro case provides slim, lightweight protection lined with the same patented Unequal material used by top athletes.
     
  • Harmony Case ($39.95): The Harmony case comes in two bright colors in graduated tones and is adorned with classic metallic buttons and a thin wire mesh over the speakers for added protection and flare.
  • PRTX Screen Protector ($49.95): PRTX is the first, fully synthetic glass screen protector that’s completely shatterproof. Its unique design provides the scratch protection and feel of glass while absorbing impact and providing shatterproof protection.
     
  • UltraTough ($24.95): UltraTough is a self-healing film that creates a transparent protective barrier that eliminates scratches caused by frequent daily use. With the new SlideApply Installation Guide, UltraTough is perfectly aligned on the screen during application, ensuring even protection that doesn’t interfere with identity sensors.

Additionally, one product will be available for the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra:

  • Accent Duo Case ($59.95): A genuine leather case that is wireless charging compatible and includes a removable lanyard to prevent drops. The case is designed for style and peace-of-mind with multi-layered TriCore protection.

All BodyGuardz screen protectors and full-body skins are backed by the company’s Advantage Program, which provides free screen protector replacements during the life of the device for only the cost of shipping and handling.

To learn more about BodyGuardz and its product offerings for Samsung’s new Galaxy line, visit www.BodyGuardz.com.

About BodyGuardz
BodyGuardz is committed to offering top-quality products and services at competitive prices. The company prides itself in providing products, service and delivery that customers notice as a step above the rest. BodyGuardz designs reliable protection for a life worth living that keeps up with today’s active lifestyles. Learn more by visiting www.bodyguardz.com.

Media Contact:
Codeword for BodyGuardz
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.