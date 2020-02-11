BodyGuardz Announces Protective Accessory Lineup for Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

BodyGuardz Device Protection is Now Available for Samsung’s New Galaxy Line

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BodyGuardz , a leader in mobile device protection, today announced its custom-designed protection accessories for the Samsung Galaxy S20 , S20+ , and S20 Ultra . BodyGuardz products are known for their sleek, lightweight design while providing unparalleled protection.

“BodyGuardz is committed to designing high-quality products that complement the increasingly sophisticated devices being developed by Samsung,” said Kirk Feller, CEO of BodyGuardz. “We’re excited to offer some of our newest and most popular products to ensure your new Samsung Galaxy is always protected.”

BodyGuardz products available for all three devices include:

Ace Pro Case ($34.95): Engineered to accentuate the design of any device, the Ace Pro case provides slim, lightweight protection lined with the same patented Unequal material used by top athletes.



Harmony Case ($39.95): The Harmony case comes in two bright colors in graduated tones and is adorned with classic metallic buttons and a thin wire mesh over the speakers for added protection and flare.

PRTX Screen Protector ($49.95): PRTX is the first, fully synthetic glass screen protector that's completely shatterproof. Its unique design provides the scratch protection and feel of glass while absorbing impact and providing shatterproof protection.



PRTX is the , fully synthetic glass screen protector that’s completely shatterproof. Its unique design provides the scratch protection and feel of glass while absorbing impact and providing shatterproof protection. UltraTough ($24.95): UltraTough is a self-healing film that creates a transparent protective barrier that eliminates scratches caused by frequent daily use. With the new SlideApply Installation Guide, UltraTough is perfectly aligned on the screen during application, ensuring even protection that doesn’t interfere with identity sensors.

Additionally, one product will be available for the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra:

Accent Duo Case ($59.95): A genuine leather case that is wireless charging compatible and includes a removable lanyard to prevent drops. The case is designed for style and peace-of-mind with multi-layered TriCore protection.

All BodyGuardz screen protectors and full-body skins are backed by the company’s Advantage Program , which provides free screen protector replacements during the life of the device for only the cost of shipping and handling.

To learn more about BodyGuardz and its product offerings for Samsung’s new Galaxy line, visit www.BodyGuardz.com .

About BodyGuardz

BodyGuardz is committed to offering top-quality products and services at competitive prices. The company prides itself in providing products, service and delivery that customers notice as a step above the rest. BodyGuardz designs reliable protection for a life worth living that keeps up with today’s active lifestyles. Learn more by visiting www.bodyguardz.com .