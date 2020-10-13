Breaking News
BodyGuardz Launches New Line of Antimicrobial Protective Cases for Apple iPhone 12 Devices

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BodyGuardz, a leader in mobile device protection, today announced a line of custom-designed protection accessories for the new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max devices. In addition to making many of its existing cases and screen protectors available for the new devices, BodyGuardz is also releasing five entirely new phone cases created to showcase and safeguard Apple’s new devices.

“BodyGuardz has seen increased demand for protective cases that enhance the form and function of today’s smartphones,” said Lynda Rose, VP of Product Development at BodyGuardz. “We are pleased to provide a full line of cases in a range of price points, all with the same high-quality protection BodyGuardz’s customers expect. We strived to think of every detail to ensure that the new cases work seamlessly while letting the phone’s unique design elements shine through.”

Many of BodyGuardz’s newest products feature Ultra-Fresh, an antimicrobial protection that reduces 99 percent of bacteria growth on the surface of the product, making phones and cases more hygienic. Additionally, as part of BodyGuardz’s commitment to sustainability, all packaging for the new cases is 100% recyclable and plastic-free.

The following BodyGuardz products are available immediately for all iPhone 12 devices:

  • Avenue Case: Designed with an optically clear back to showcase the phone design, the Avenue case includes a grippy protective bumper that adds a pop of color. This case also features a rigid back plate that protects against bending and twisting.
  • Carve Case: Carve is a protective case with an on-trend rounded, sculpted design that includes metallic button accents, a transparent back that complements the phone design, shock absorbing corners, and a raised bumper that protects your screen.
  • Refract Case: One of BodyGuardz’s most affordable cases that includes a unique translucent edge design, built-in protective ribbing, metallic button accents, and impact-absorbing internal ridges.
  • Split Case: BodyGuardz’s most affordable case for cell phone users who want an inexpensive, stylish case option that provides the same BodyGuardz protection for their phone. The Split has a unique split edge design that protects your device, camera, and screen.
  • Stack Case: A classic protective case with a touch of two-tone flair, the Stack case includes an external non-slip grip, shock-absorbing internal protective ribbing, and responsive, easy-press buttons.

In addition to this series of new cases, many of BodyGuardz’s existing cases are also available for Apple’s new devices, including the Harmony case, Ace Pro case, Accent Duo case, and Accent Wallet case — all of which have proven to be some of BodyGuardz’s most popular products among Apple users. Also available are BodyGuardz’s most durable, antimicrobial screen protectors, including Pure 2 Edge, Pure 2 EyeGuard, SpyGlass 2, and PRTX, the first, fully synthetic glass screen protector designed not to crack, chip, or break. Its shatterproof protection is available in the same clear, blue-light-blocking, and privacy variations as the Pure 2 screen protector line.

BodyGuardz screen protectors are backed by the company’s Advantage Program, which provides free screen protector replacements during the life of the device for only the cost of shipping and handling, as well as a Limited Lifetime Warranty for its cases.

For more information on the complete lineup of products available for the new iPhones, visit www.bodyguardz.com.

About BodyGuardz

BodyGuardz is committed to offering top-quality products and services at competitive prices. The company prides itself in providing products, service and delivery that customers notice as a step above the rest. BodyGuardz designs reliable protection for a life worth living that keeps up with today’s active lifestyles. Learn more by visiting www.bodyguardz.com.

Media Contact

Codeword for BodyGuardz
[email protected]
(385) 336-7225

