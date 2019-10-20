Boeing Co’s board of directors and top executives from its airplanes division and supply chain were due to meet on Sunday in San Antonio, Texas, two days after the U.S. planemaker was plunged into a fresh crisis over its banned 737 MAX jet.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Boeing board to meet in Texas as scrutiny intensifies: sources - October 19, 2019
- China’s central banker says yuan level ‘appropriate’, trade tensions risk to global economy - October 19, 2019
- Bernie Sanders draws thousands to rally in New York in comeback from heart attack - October 19, 2019