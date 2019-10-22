Boeing executive in charge of commercial airplanes to leave: source

Boeing Co’s head of commercial airplanes is expected to leave the company as it grapples with a crisis in the wake of two deadly 737 MAX crashes, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.
