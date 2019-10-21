Boeing Co said on Sunday it understood the outcry over leaked messages from a former test pilot over erratic software behavior on its 737 MAX jet two years before recent crashes, and added it was still investigating what they meant.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong leader apologizes for mosque water cannon incident after day of violence - October 21, 2019
- Boeing expresses regret over ex-pilot’s 737 MAX messages, faults simulator - October 21, 2019
- Canada’s Trudeau, his ‘sunny ways’ darkened by scandals, seeks to retain power in election - October 21, 2019