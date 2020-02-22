Boeing finds debris in fuel tanks of many undelivered 737 MAX jets inspected so far

Boeing Co has found debris in the fuel tanks of dozens of undelivered 737 MAX jets amid ongoing inspections as the Chicago-based planemaker struggles to restore the trust of airlines and the wider public in the grounded fleet.
