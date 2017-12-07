Boeing Middle-of-the-Market’ Aircraft Forecast Report 2017: The Market Impact of the Potential New Midsize Aircraft

This Boeing Middle-of-the-Market’ Aircraft Forecast analyzes the market for the proposed new Boeing aircraft to provide insight into what opportunities may arise from its development and to inform future business strategies.

The following key questions have been answered by experts arising from the potential new programme, including:

Will Boeing launch a MoM aircraft?

What impact could it have on the market?

What are the key market drivers?

Which regions offer the best sales prospects?

Why are airlines interested in this size of aircraft?

How many aircraft might Boeing sell?

What will be the reaction of Airbus?

What is a realistic price for such an aircraft?

What challenges does Boeing face in bringing the aircraft to market?

When might the aircraft be launched?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Middle-of-the-Market’ sector definition

3.1 Aircraft types

3.2 Payload-range characteristics

4. Currently available MoM aircraft types

4.1 Airbus A321/A321neo

4.2 Airbus A330/A330neo

4.3 Boeing 737 NG and Max

4.4 Boeing 787-8

5. Forecast for MoM sector

5.1 Baseline forecast from Flight Fleet Forecast (FFF) 2017

5.2 Key market drivers for the sector

6. Key success factors for a new MoM aircraft

6.1 Range and performance

6.2 Operating cost

6.3 Other design drivers

6.4 Boeing options for a new aircraft design

6.5 SWOT analysis for new MoM aircraft

7. Programme development costs and pricing

7.1 Research and development costs

7.2 Pricing landscape

8. MoM delivery forecast

8.1 Baseline forecast

8.2 Airbus competitive response

8.3 Forecast sensitivities

9. Factors impacting launch and programme timescales

9.1 Engines

9.2 Market position

9.3 Key airline requirements

10. Conclusion

