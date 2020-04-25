Boeing Co on Saturday said it had canceled a $4.2 billion deal to buy the commercial jets division of Embraer , unraveling years of work on what the Brazilian planemaker expected to be a transformative move.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Britain passes milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths - April 25, 2020
- Boeing pulls out of $4.2 billion deal for Embraer’s commercial jet unit - April 25, 2020
- Pentagon chief to ‘thoroughly review’ Navy inquiry into coronavirus-hit ship - April 25, 2020