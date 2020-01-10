Boeing releases internal messages on 737 MAX, calls them ‘completely unacceptable’

Boeing Co on Thursday released hundreds of internal messages that raise serious questions about its development of simulators and the 737 MAX that was grounded in March after two fatal crashes, prompting outrage from U.S. lawmakers.
