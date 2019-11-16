Boeing says timing of 737 MAX return in hands of regulators

Boeing said on Saturday the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and other global regulators would decide the timing of the return to service of its 737 MAX, which has been grounded since March in the wake of two fatal crashes.
