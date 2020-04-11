Boeing supplier furloughs 2,300 employees on closure of Boeing facilities amid COVID-19

U.S. aero parts maker Triumph Group Inc said it was furloughing about 2,300 employees across its U.S. and European plants for two to four weeks to cut capacity linked to Boeing commercial aircraft programs amid the coronavirus outbreak.
