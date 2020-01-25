Boeing’s 777X jetliner successfully completes maiden flight

Boeing Co successfully completed on Saturday the maiden flight of the world’s largest twin-engined jetliner as the embattled planemaker steps up competition with European rival Airbus in a respite from a crisis over its smaller 737 MAX.
