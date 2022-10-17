TULSA, Okla., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shannon Habermehl has been named the new executive director of Commercial Strategies for BOK Financial.

In this role, Habermehl will be responsible for identifying and managing the implementation of strategic initiatives—products, processes and technology—to enhance the Commercial division’s ability to grow across the BOK Financial footprint.

“Our Commercial Strategies team has several key initiatives underway,” said Brad Vincent, specialized industries banking executive for BOK Financial. “We have an amazing team in place. Adding Shannon’s knowledge, leadership, and collaborative spirit will help ensure our continued success. I’m pleased to have her leading this team.”

Habermehl began her career with BOK Financial in the Accelerated Career Track (ACT) program in 1999. She spent eight years leading the Commercial Treasury Services team including domestic, international and merchant for other financial institutions, before returning to BOK Financial in 2017. She has served as the BOK Financial Treasury Services Manager in Tulsa since January 2020.

“I have been fortunate enough to work alongside some incredibly talented people at BOKF,” said Habermehl. “I am looking forward to this new opportunity and to continuing the momentum.”

Habermehl has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Psychology from Oklahoma State University. She has also earned the Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) and Accredited ACH Professional (AAP) designations.

She is an active member of the advisory board for the Tulsa Dream Center and Past President’s Council for Emergency Infant Services. She has also served on the board as treasurer, VP and president for Emergency Infant Services and March of Dimes.

BOK Financial Corporation is a $45 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $96 billion in assets under management and administration. The company’s stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation’s holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA’s holdings include TransFund and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial® in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Wisconsin and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

Media Contact

Cydney Williams

C.Williams@bokf.com